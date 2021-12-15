Peugeot reveals first hydrogen vehicle, the e-Expert hydrogen

E-Expert hydrogen uses fuel cell power



The Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen is the French brand’s first hydrogen production vehicle, a sibling van to the Vauxhall Vivaro-e Hydrogen and Citroen e-Dispatch Hydrogen, both revealed in the last week.



The Vivaro-e Hydrogen is currently the only model of the three confirmed to be sold in the UK, with right-hand-drive examples set to arrive in early 2023.



The e-Expert Hydrogen, much like its siblings, uses a 10kWh battery to power the electric motor and offers up to 249 miles of range. It has a maximum speed of 80mph and a full refuel takes three minutes. There is a maximum payload of 1000kg and no less load volume than its diesel Expert counterparts.



The e-Expert Hydrogen sits alongside combustion and battery electric variants of the model, and is made at a Stellantis hydrogen R&D centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany.



Peugeot CEO and Autocar Great Women alumni Linda Jackson said: “With the e-Expert Hydrogen, Peugeot is taking the lead in a future zero emission technology that is particularly relevant to the light commercial vehicle market.



“Hydrogen electric technology allows intensive daily use without the need for recharging, a decisive advantage for professionals who, in a single day, have to cover several hundred kilometres on the motorway and then enter emission-restricted urban areas. The hydrogen technology developed by Stellantis and implemented in our Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen makes such uses possible.”



A Peugeot spokesman added that the introduction of its first hydrogen vehicle was the latest development of its “Extended power of choice” strategy, allowing customers to choose from a range of powertrains which best meets their needs.



The first customer of the e-Expert hydrogen is Watea by Michelin, a subsidiary of Michelin which focuses on green mobility solutions.

