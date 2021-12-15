Ken Block and Audi on Thursday unveiled a one-off electric car for Block's upcoming "Elektrikhana" video. Dubbed the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron, the car is inspired by the Audi Sport Quattro S1 of Pikes Peak hill climb fame, incorporating that race car's massive rear wing and bench-like front wing. Instead of the original S1's turbocharged...Full Article
Ken Block's Audi A1 Hoonitron channels Sport quattro S1 for Elektrikhana
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New Audi S1 e-tron Quattro Hoonitron: wild one-off drift car revealed
Extreme sports hero Ken Block will use the Pikes Peak-inspired electric weapon in a new Gymkhana video
Audi Sport has..
Autocar