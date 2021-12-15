Ken Block's Audi A1 Hoonitron channels Sport quattro S1 for Elektrikhana

Ken Block and Audi on Thursday unveiled a one-off electric car for Block's upcoming "Elektrikhana" video. Dubbed the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron, the car is inspired by the Audi Sport Quattro S1 of Pikes Peak hill climb fame, incorporating that race car's massive rear wing and bench-like front wing. Instead of the original S1's turbocharged...