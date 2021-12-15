Prices Released for Cupra Rival To Tesla Model S, But Can't Quite Match the EV Range

Cupra isn't the household name, especially if you're not in a country where they sell cars. But the lesser-known performance-oriented sibling company to the VW-owned Spanish SEAT is now dabbling in the all-electric market. With their all-electric performance hatchback, Born. This new sporty EV features the equivalent of a 200 horsepower (150 Kilowatt) electric motor. That power figure should work out to a range of around 263 mil... (continue reading...)