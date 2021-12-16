Starting with the 2022 season, the World Rally Championship will move into its hybrid era, and that will bring new models into the mix. Ford has sent its Puma crossover to go racing, and the specialists at M-Sport have developed a Rally1-class WRC model out of it. This is what it looks like. Instead of just waiting for the 2022 Monte Carlo WRC event to unveil the Puma Rally1, Ford and M-Sport have decided to highlight the latest race car... (continue reading...)Full Article
M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 Gets Revealed To Celebrate Ford Production Milestone
