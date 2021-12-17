The Longest Full Moon Night of the Year Is Coming Tomorrow

Just before the winter holidays officially kick off, the sky offers us a glamorous show of its own – the last full moon before the winter solstice, one that can be admired for a very long time, so there’s no excuse to miss it this weekend. As soon as tonight you can get a glimpse of this final full moon, ending a year of numerous beautiful celestial events, from super moons and meteor showers to rare eclipses. The offi... (continue reading...)