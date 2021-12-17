Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but Kerry Katona is not feeling the holiday cheer after having her Range Rover stolen. Following the incident, she hopped on social media asking fans for help. Look, I know what they say about Christmas and the cheer, and the songs. But while presents are always nice, shopping for them surely isn’t. So, when someone steals your car, with all your gifts inside, it ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Kerry Katona Asks Fans for Help After Her Range Rover Was Stolen While Christmas Shopping
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kerry Katona issues frantic plea to fans after £110k theft at shopping park
The TV star and former Atomic Kitten singer shared the news that her £110,000 Range Rover had been stolen
Tamworth Herald