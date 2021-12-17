Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

A strong estate with driver’s appeal but not a class leader It’s just a light nip and tuck for this updated Kia Ceed Sportswagon, which remains a popular business car choice in Kia’s line-up despite the arrival of the Kia XCeed in 2019, inevitably cannibalising some estate buyers. More than a tenth of Ceed sales go to the Sportswagon, although that’s heavily skewed by the addition of the Xceed to the family, which now accounts for a staggering half of overall Ceed sales.What’s new? The front end gets the Korean firm’s latest logo, a black gloss finish on Kia’s familiar tiger-nose grille, plus it receives two large side air intakes intended to create “a sportier appearance”, reckons Kia, and there’s a light rear bumper refresh, too.There’s a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, driven here, which replaces the 1.4-litre - a goner thanks to emissions regulations. An entry-level 1.0-litre petrol and fleet-focused 1.6-litre diesel with mild hybrid are also available, but this powertrain will be the most popular, for retail buyers at least.It produces 20bhp more than the 1.4-litre at 158bhp, and has a wider torque band, delivering 197lb ft between 1,500 to 3,500rpm. Emissions in our dual-clutch (DCT) version are 134g/km CO2.