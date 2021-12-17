Joe Manchin Back at It: Stonewalls EV Tax Credit, Rejects Coastal Oil Drilling Ban

Joe Manchin Back at It: Stonewalls EV Tax Credit, Rejects Coastal Oil Drilling Ban

autoevolution

Published

If there are two things that exist in America that get along like oil and water, it's electric cars and Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Senator Manchin first came to our attention after he voiced his disapproval of President Joe Biden's plans to implement an EV tax credit for American union labor. It would have been easy to write off such behavior towards EVs as collateral damage in the conservative Senator's... (continue reading...)

Full Article