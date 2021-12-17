GMC confirmed Friday that production of Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup trucks slated to go to customers has started in Detroit at General Motors' EV-dedicated Factory Zero plant. The automaker said in a press release that deliveries can now begin, meeting its original timeline for the launch of the electric pickup by the end of the year. VIN 001 of...Full Article
2022 GMC Hummer EV silently rolls off production line, on time, as promised
