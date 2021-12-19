The NIO Day 2021 Was All About the ET5, an Impressive Mini ET7

Great expectations surrounded the NIO Day 2021. Apart from the NIO ET5 – a sure presence – we also expected to see the ES7 and NIO’s affordable brand. Only the ET5 showed up, but there was plenty about it to make NIO Day 2021 worth watching. Just a small part of the presentation was dedicated to the new mid-size electric sedan, but it was pretty complete. Unlike the press release, William Li did not refrain f... (continue reading...)