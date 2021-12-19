Great expectations surrounded the NIO Day 2021. Apart from the NIO ET5 – a sure presence – we also expected to see the ES7 and NIO’s affordable brand. Only the ET5 showed up, but there was plenty about it to make NIO Day 2021 worth watching. Just a small part of the presentation was dedicated to the new mid-size electric sedan, but it was pretty complete. Unlike the press release, William Li did not refrain f... (continue reading...)Full Article
The NIO Day 2021 Was All About the ET5, an Impressive Mini ET7
autoevolution0 shares 1 views