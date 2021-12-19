Rugged $35K XT Trailer Is Straight Up American and Off-Road RV Muscle

Most people think that the American RV or mobile home scene has a lot of catching up to do with the rest of the world. While that may be true, some manufacturers, like Boreas Campers, are helping the U.S. carry the RV flame. Folks, Boreas Campers was founded in 2016 by Matt Reichel. In 2013, Matt decided it was time to rewire his life and sold his personal belongings. He then (continue reading...)