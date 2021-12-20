2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets More Battery, Range Unlocked

The updated Ford Mustang Mach-E gets a higher usable battery capacity and the range bonus that comes with that for the model year 2022. Other updates include new colors and more standard equipment. Ford’s fairly successful electric crossover, the Mustang Mach-E, is heading for its second year on the market with minor updates to make it more dangerous to its rivals, the VW ID.4, Tesla Model Y, and the like. The key changes includ... (continue reading...)