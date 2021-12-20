Audi’s Christmas present for its customers is the opening of a first-of-its-kind pilot charging hub in Germany, a modern charging station with a lounge area and an outdoor patio, meant to offer a premium experience. The car maker’s charging hub is a pilot project to be tested in Nuremberg, Germany, and it is part of the manufacturer’s plan to electrify its business and gradually phase out the production of IC... (continue reading...)Full Article
Audi's New Hub in Germany Is Touted As the Only Charging Concept of Its Kind in the World
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The electric delivery van that saved Christmas
Autocar
We hit the road in a Citroën e-Dispatch to distribute a full load of emission-free festive cheer
Not sure about you,..