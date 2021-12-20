Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spied for the First Time, Comes With Hybrid V12

It has been a decade since Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador, which was the replacement of the aging Murcielago. The latter had been introduced ten years earlier, in 2001. At the end of 2021, we have the first spy shots of the Aventador's replacement. While we do not know the name of the production model that will stem from this prototype, we do know that the development has passed the phase of a mule based on the Aventador. The pr... (continue reading...)