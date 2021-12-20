Maserati has launched a certification program for its classic cars. Called Maserati Classiche, the program was announced last year but just issued its first certificate of authenticity, Maserati said last week in a press release. The first car certified through Maserati Classiche is a Mistral 3700 built in March 1969. The certification process...Full Article
Maserati Classiche program verifies the authenticity of classic cars
