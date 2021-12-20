EA has just released another update for its F1 Mobile Racing game, the official free-to-play mobile game of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. The update now available on iOS and Android and promises to bring some of the most important features requested by the community, as well as some much-needed fixes and improvements. The highlight of Update 21 is the brand-new rear-view camera, one of the most requested features by the gam... (continue reading...)Full Article
F1 Mobile Racing Update Brings One of the Most Requested Features
