Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E and Maverick Over Rear Seat Belt Issues

Ford said Monday that both the uber-popular Mustang Mach-E EV and the compact Maverick Pickup truck are affected by the issue. Recalls have been issued for both as have stop-sale orders to dealers with stock on hand. We break down all the details below. The vehicles included in the recall amount to a total of 2,626 units. All of those came from Ford's Hermosillo plant between the dates of October 6th and 20th this year. Dealers with... (continue reading...)