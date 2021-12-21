Sébastien Loeb, the most successful driver in WRC history, will race in the 2022 Monte Carlo Rally. Loeb's return to the sport came as a slight surprise, as it happened with M-Sport, one of the teams that the Frenchman competed against in previous years. As some of you may know, Sébastien Loeb made a name for himself alongside Daniel Elena in various Citroën race cars. Loeb even went and set a record a... (continue reading...)Full Article
WRC Legend Sébastien Loeb Will Race in 2022 Monte Carlo Rally With M-Sport Puma
