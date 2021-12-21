Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Sold His Pagani Zonda 760LH, Price Is Undisclosed

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly sold his Pagani Zonda 760LH. While the news is yet to be confirmed, the one-off Pagani was estimated at GBP 1.6 million when he bought it, but it might be worth even more since a seven-time Formula 1 World Champion owned it. The same report, from the Pagani Zonda Registry page, notes that the car covered less than 1,000 kilometers (ca. 621 miles) since it was built. Lewis Hamilton owned it for seven years, w... (continue reading...)