Bentley Says Goodbye to the 650-Horsepower W12 With a $1.5 Million Dollar Coupe

Andreas Mindt will oversee the entire project from start to finish less than a year after taking the reigns as the head of design at Bentley. The new flagship coupe will be just the second Bentley ever to be built by its new Mulliner coachbuilding division and should make more than 650-horsepower. The official send-off is part of Bentley's plan to go all-electric after 2023. It goes without saying (but we'll say it anyway) that... (continue reading...)