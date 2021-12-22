Ram Badlander Is a Badass Truck With Factory Build Quality That Will Take You Anywhere

The guys from the Tuscany Motor Company offer a tuning package for the 2022 Ram 1500 pickup truck that goes beyond the TRX version capabilities. It is said to be able to “conquer any terrain” while offering “rugged luxury.” The package is based on the Big Horn or Laramie trim levels and combines an aggressive look with impressive off-road capabilities, all packed with Tuscany’s three-year/... (continue reading...)