The last Buick Grand National ever made is heading to auction with Barrett-Jackson at the company's flagship Scottsdale, Arizona, auction scheduled for Jan. 22-30, 2022. The Grand National was Buick's muscle car for the 1980s. A performance version of the Buick Regal, it used a turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 instead of a traditional V-8, extracting a...