On Wednesday, December 22nd, UK and Japan announced plans to develop a future fighter jet engine demonstrator, moving further with the British-led Tempest and Japanese-led F-X program. Earlier this year, UK inked a £250 million (circa $333 million) contract with defense contractor BAE Systems to move forward with the concept and assessment phase of its sixth-generation fighter jet program, which is dubbed Tempest. ... (continue reading...)Full Article
UK and Japan Are Jointly Developing a Game-Changing Fighter Jet Engine
