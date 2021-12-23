Watch a 2021 Tesla Model Y Performance Get Pitted Against a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Let’s face it, the best in the compact all-electric crossover SUV segment is an American affair between the 2021 Tesla Model Y Performance and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. Sofyan Bey of Redline Reviews checked out two of the most sought-after trims in the market. Tesla kept things pretty simple in the 2021 Tesla Model Y. It looks like a Model 3 with a bigger trunk. Another annoyance is both the regular dual-motor variant an... (continue reading...)