Lamborghini’s Christmas Ad Has Emotion, Holiday Spirit, and Horsepower with Huracan Evo

Just a few days before Christmas, Lamborghini stepped in to wish its community Happy Holidays with a thematic video. The story is all about spontaneity, tradition, and family. And drifts with a Huracan Evo. In a new commercial that is all about the Christmas spirit, Lamborghini is urging us to always be brave, spontaneous, and authentic. The one-minute and twenty-second commercial starts with a family unwrapping Christmas presen... (continue reading...)