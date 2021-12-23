Porsche is closing in on the completion of the production version of the 911 Sport Classic, which is set to be a limited-edition version of the German model. As previous prototypes have already shown, it comes with a “ducktail” rear spoiler, but also with center-lock wheels, big brakes, as well as other g... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Limited-Edition Spied Yet Again, Looks Ready
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 on sale from £154,995
Hot version of EQS flagship and top-rung Porsche Taycan rival offers up to 751bhp and 752lb ft
Mercedes-AMG has revealed..
Autocar
Which PHEV to buy? Every plug-in hybrid on sale in the UK
Welcome to Autocar's exhaustive list of PHEVs you can buy today, from Audi to Volvo
While the fully electric car is seen..
Autocar