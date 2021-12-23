2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Sounds Gloriously Angry Revving Its Twin-Turbo Engine

Previewed in December 2007 in the guise of the V12 Vantage RS, the production-ready V12 Vantage rolled out in 2009 with 510 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) from a 5.9-liter V12 sporting a 6.0 badge. Originally intended for limited production, as in 1,000 units over a one-year production cycle, the 12-cylinder sports car actually numbers 2,551 coupes and 501 roadsters, including the V12 S and AMR variants. We also have to remember t... (continue reading...)