In our last text about Tesla’s “Passenger Play,” we said it was surprising that the company did not solve the issue with a simple OTA (over-the-air) update. It allowed NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) to open a PE (preliminary evaluation) about the impacts of playing video games while the cars are in motion. It seems Tesla decided to change that, but it may be too late. According to Asso... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Decides to Block Video Game Playing While Cars Are in Motion
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tesla won't allow drivers to play games while driving anymore
Mashable
Tesla is one of the few car manufacturers that offers full-fledged games in its infotainment system, and the company even allowed..