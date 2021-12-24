Hagerty Opens a New Clubhouse in Seattle, Enter by Appointment Only

After getting on the stock exchange market, Hagerty overcame its status as a classic car insurance company, but that was just one step in its pursuit of becoming a home for petrolheads in North America. Last week, Hagerty opened its clubhouse and car storage facility in Seattle, and that's great news for classic car fans. Now they can gather into an enclosed area, away from rain, cold, and fog. While some storage facilities just offe... (continue reading...)