The Lickable TV Is Here: Taste The TV Prototype Offers Multi-Sensory Experience

Foodies and gadgets lovers worldwide now have something to bond over: the world’s first lickable TV. Created by a Japanese professor, the Taste The TV (TTTV) aims to offer a multi-sensory experience, where users can ask for a specific type of food to sample its taste. It’s nowhere close to the food replicator in Star Trek or the Foodarackacycle in The Jetsons, but it does mark ... (continue reading...)