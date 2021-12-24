It has been four years since Nismo introduced its heritage program, and it is on a roll. The latest addition to the program comes in the form of a retrofit titanium exhaust system, offered for three generations of the GT-R. Owners of R32, R33, and R34 GT-R models will be able to order one of these systems. Each titanium exhaust system offered by Nismo comes ... (continue reading...)Full Article
On the Market for a Titanium Exhaust for a Nissan GT-R? Nismo Has You Covered
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nismo rolls out titanium exhaust kits for R32, R33 and R34 Skyline GT-Rs
The values of old Nissan Skyline GT-Rs continue to soar, especially now that more and more examples are becoming eligible for..
MotorAuthority