Karol G Is Her Own Santa, Gifts Herself a Yamaha YZ 250 for Christmas

Columbian singer Karol G couldn’t hold her excitement over her own gift this Christmas. She revealed that she was her own Santa this year, and shared she got herself a Yamaha YZ 250. Christmas is all about spending time with your loved ones, enjoying good food, and exchanging gifts. But, most of the time, they don’t get it right, and it’s absolutely nothing wrong with buying a gift for yourself. Actually, it... (continue reading...)