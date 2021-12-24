Top Gear Drag Races F1 Car Against Formula E and WRC Cars, It’s Not Even Close

Formula 1 is the highest form of motorsport racing overseen by the FIA. The question is, can a championship-winning car like the Mercedes W10 defeat a Formula E car and a WRC rally car in a straight-line dogfight? Top Gear’s designated racing driver and his buddies are much obliged to answer that question on a rather wet runway. All three vehicles are fitted with treaded tires, but it’s the Mercedes W10 from 2019 that ... (continue reading...)