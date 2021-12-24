Christmas is about giving and enjoying it with our close ones. Renowned actor Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to celebrate with more people than just his family and donated 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans. Austrian-born actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also had two terms as the governor... (continue reading...)Full Article
All About Christmas Spirit: Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes to Homeless Vets
