Ford Charge Angels will be deployed around the country to ensure that charging your electric Ford vehicle is an easy process. These Angels won't be there to charge the vehicle for you but they will make sure that the network is functional as opposed to full of broken chargers. This move couldn't come at a better time for Ford. They are selling far more electric vehicles than they planned on. The (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford Details New Charge Angels System To Fix Malfunctioning EV Chargers
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Which EV to buy? Every electric car on sale
Autocar's exhaustive list of EVs you can buy today
From 2030, sales of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK will be..
Autocar