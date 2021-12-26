Blast From the Past: The 1920s Douglas Fir Log Motorhome Was the OG Tiny House

These past couple of years have not been as we had expected. As the clock is ticking on a surprising, mostly unpleasant 2021, it’s time to look back and try to find the good things among the bad and hope for a brighter 2022. With the ongoing international health crisis, humanity was forced to recenter itself, to reevaluate, adapt and overcome – it sounds like a cliché, but it’s the truth. Social a... (continue reading...)