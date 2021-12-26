It's a Christmas miracle! After 25 years of development hell, the James Webb Space Telescope launched into orbit on Christmas morning. Much to the chagrin of people on Reddit and Twitter who bet money on it failing. But JWST is so much more than the world's most powerful space telescope mankind has ever constructed. It's also one hell of a rollercoaster of a story from its inception to its launch almost 30 years later. Come... (continue reading...)Full Article
Here's Why it Took 30 Years and $10 Billion to Get James Webb Space Telescope Into Space
