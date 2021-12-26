Rare '90s Delta Integrale Has Barely Been Driven, Costs a Small Fortune

These days it can be difficult to spot a true petrolhead when driving down the road. Seeing someone behind the wheel of a brand new sports car doesn't necessarily mean he's passionate about these things. But what are the odds of seeing a non-petrolhead driver behind the wheel of a Lancia Delta Integrale? I'd say they're close to 0. And several reasons support that statement. First of all, most people might not realize... (continue reading...)