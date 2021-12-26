Rapper Polo G Gifts His 16-Year-Old Brother, Trench Baby, a 2022 Range Rover for Christmas

Family always comes first, and rapper Polo G knows it. He didn't forget where he came from and surprised his brother, Trench Baby, with a 2022 Range Rover. Taurus Tremani Bartlett, known professionally as Polo G, is always putting his family first, as he should. For Christmas, he surprised them with a lot of expensive gifts, including some Balenciaga sweaters and diamond necklaces for his sister. But the ... (continue reading...)