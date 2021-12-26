Technology Has Made Our Cars Safer, But a Cracked Windshield Is the End of the World Now

Technology has made cars safer, but also complicated and more expensive to repair. Take the windshield for instance: this is no longer a piece of glass to keep the rain and wind out. Today it has sophisticated sensors attached to it and even a heating system to aid with fogging in the winter. That’s why a broken windshield on a modern car can be a real pain. There were times when the windshield lived up to its name, being nothin... (continue reading...)