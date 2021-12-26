480-HP Mach-E GT Tries to Do a Top Speed Run on the Autobahn, Doesn't Look That Fast

480-HP Mach-E GT Tries to Do a Top Speed Run on the Autobahn, Doesn't Look That Fast

autoevolution

Published

Can you imagine working at Ford at learning that the next Mustang is going to be an all-electric SUV called the Mach-E? It's no wonder that the choice of name was the source of endless discussion around the world. Trying to slap the "Mustang" moniker on something that is by no means a sports car might have sounded brilliant but was it? Sure, you'll get different answers to that question dep... (continue reading...)

Full Article