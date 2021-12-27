It’s not long now until 2022 kicks off, and for car collectors the beginning of a new year always means one thing: major car auctions are to be held, and incredible vehicles are to come under the spotlight, changing hands in some cases for the first time in years. For lovers of boxy-shaped pieces of American engineering prowess, few cars are as coveted as the (continue reading...)Full Article
70-Mile Buick GNX Is an Almost Literal Piece of Bvlgari Jewelry, Probably Expensive, Too
autoevolution0 shares 1 views