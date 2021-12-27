2022 Toyota GR 86 and Subaru BRZ Will Get a Wide Bodykit From Kuhl Racing

The first wide body kit for the 2022 Toyota GR86 is already in the works, and it looks like it is almost ready. The tuners behind the kit have announced they would unveil it on a finished vehicle at the Tokyo Auto Salon, which is set to take place in mid-January. The predecessor of the GR86 has received a fair share of tuning kits in its day, and it does not look like these packages are going to stop anytime soon. With the (continue reading...)