Polar TRV Concept Set a Guinness World Record for Fastest South Pole Journey

Ever wonder why we keep showing you renderings? Well, some actually make it into the real world and even set Guinness World Records in the process. Folks, the concept you have before you is known as Polar, Polar Expedition Concept, or Polar TRV, depending on who you ask. However, with all these names, this conceptual vehicle made it into a real machine that broke the Guinness World Record for "Fastest overland journey to the Sout... (continue reading...)