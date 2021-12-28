Daihatsu Wants To Blow Away 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon With a Camper Based on the Atrai Key Car

Daihatsu will storm the Tokyo Auto Salon with five custom cars based on the Atrai key truck and van, as well as two versions of the Rocky subcompact SUV. The most interesting concept seems to be the key camper based on the Atrai Deck Van. The Tokyo Auto Salon is like a Japanese SEMA Show, except developed in the opposite direction. Whereas the cars on display at SEMA Show grow bigger and bigger, the Tokyo Auto Salon shrinks everything to ... (continue reading...)