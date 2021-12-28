Rich Rebuilds Will Make a Diesel Tesla With a Cummins 4BT Engine: the Model D

We have recently told you about a Finnish Tesla owner that exploded his car with 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of dynamite. This protest was due to receiving a €20,000 ($22,635 at the current exchange rate) bill for replacing the battery pack in his 2013 Model S. Rich Benoit found another way to call attention to this problem: creating a diesel Tesla, the Model D. Although used EVs have a concerning situation related to deteriorated b... (continue reading...)