Acura's Next Electric SUV Might Be Named ADX, Will Be Related to Cadillac Lyriq

Acura will launch its first electric car in 2024, and we already know it will be an SUV developed in close partnership with GM. Now, a recent trademark filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office hints it might be named the ADX. Remember how Acura announced they will jump straight into the EV era, skipping the hybrid middle step that its parent company Honda still tries to master? Acura plans to enter the electric revolutio... (continue reading...)