Hyundai signals the end of the combustion engine with the closing of its engine development center, in a shocking move that relates to the recent company re-organization. According to Korean media, the automaker’s powertrain group was reorganized into an electrification development group. It’s all about the EV race that is on and will wipe away the carmakers that don’t pay attention. Even Toyota, long time re... (continue reading...)Full Article
Hyundai Motor Dismisses Its Entire Engine Development Center on Way to Electrification
