A California company called Competition Carbon wants to turn the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into a V-12 Cadillac supercar for SEMA 2022. Revealed in a series of Instagram posts (via Carscoops), this ambitious project is dubbed C120R in reference to Cadillac's 120th anniversary next year. According to one of the posts, it's partly inspired by...Full Article
Competition Carbon turning C8 Corvette into V-12-powered Cadillac supercar
