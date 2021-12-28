General Motors has filed trademark applications for the Buick Electra name in the U.S. and Canada. First spotted by a Rivian Owners Forum user, the Canadian trademark application covers "motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles." We found the same language in a second application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The...Full Article
GM trademarks Buick Electra in US and Canada
